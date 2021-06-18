Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Short Interest Update

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the May 13th total of 3,620,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NYSE:FL traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,799,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,993. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.38. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $26.58 and a twelve month high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $544,993.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Foot Locker by 51.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen increased their price target on Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.09.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

