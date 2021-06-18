Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 534,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 357,622 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.09% of Forestar Group worth $12,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Forestar Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 603,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 33,471 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Forestar Group by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Forestar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forestar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Forestar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FOR opened at $20.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 2.02. Forestar Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $287.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.60 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

FOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

