Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $100.96 Million

Brokerages expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to post $100.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $96.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $105.34 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors posted sales of $94.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full year sales of $508.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $447.88 million to $570.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $829.43 million, with estimates ranging from $732.16 million to $926.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $77.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.67 million.

FTAI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

Shares of FTAI opened at $32.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 2.00. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $33.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -153.49%.

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,812,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,280,000 after buying an additional 2,411,880 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $42,228,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter worth about $46,319,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $20,391,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter worth about $23,514,000. 67.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

