Fractal (FCL) Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last week, Fractal has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fractal has a market cap of $4.12 million and approximately $253,267.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000699 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00057733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00135160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.11 or 0.00180301 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $310.04 or 0.00871957 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,567.43 or 1.00029021 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

