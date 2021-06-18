Frax Achieves Market Capitalization of $117.96 Million (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Frax coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC on exchanges. Frax has a market cap of $117.96 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Frax has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Frax alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00060075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00135314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.80 or 0.00183542 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.77 or 0.00875215 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,547.76 or 0.99156500 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 117,430,112 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.