Frax Share Hits Market Cap of $29.03 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 18th. Frax Share has a market cap of $29.03 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Share coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.95 or 0.00005364 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax Share has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00059276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00137176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.53 or 0.00183242 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $316.56 or 0.00871945 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,209.99 or 0.99737940 BTC.

About Frax Share

Frax Share was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share's total supply is 100,100,193 coins and its circulating supply is 14,904,594 coins. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share's official Twitter account is @fraxfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Frax Share Coin Trading

