Frax Share Trading Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (FXS)

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Frax Share coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.95 or 0.00005364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Frax Share has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Frax Share has a market cap of $29.03 million and $1.55 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00059276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00137176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.53 or 0.00183242 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.56 or 0.00871945 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,209.99 or 0.99737940 BTC.

Frax Share Coin Profile

Frax Share’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 100,100,193 coins and its circulating supply is 14,904,594 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

