Friendz (FDZ) Hits One Day Volume of $85,368.00

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Friendz has a market capitalization of $815,617.17 and approximately $85,368.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Friendz has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Friendz coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00059715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00024738 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.40 or 0.00736219 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00043397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00083003 BTC.

Friendz Coin Profile

Friendz (FDZ) is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 521,643,977 coins. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Friendz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

