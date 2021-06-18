Frontier (FRONT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $7.78 Million

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. One Frontier coin can now be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001962 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a total market cap of $31.06 million and approximately $7.78 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Frontier

Frontier (FRONT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,243,750 coins. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Buying and Selling Frontier

