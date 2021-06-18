FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Short Interest Up 18.0% in May

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 115,300 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the May 13th total of 97,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 456,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:FSKR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.56. The company had a trading volume of 546,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,188. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $22.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. II had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 64.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital Corp. II presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

