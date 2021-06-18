FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) Short Interest Down 14.0% in May

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 945,800 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the May 13th total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of FSD Pharma stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.83. 233,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,472,658. The firm has a market cap of $65.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76. FSD Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $6.87.

Get FSD Pharma alerts:

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that FSD Pharma will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD 201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also develops drugs for the treatment of pain, inflammation, and neurological disorders.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for FSD Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FSD Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.