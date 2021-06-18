FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.30 and last traded at $31.31. 2,788 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.44.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth $1,211,000.

