FTX Token (FTT) Market Capitalization Hits $2.83 Billion

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 18th. FTX Token has a total market cap of $2.83 billion and approximately $55.64 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One FTX Token coin can currently be purchased for about $30.04 or 0.00082735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00059524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00025080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $266.31 or 0.00733530 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00043545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 coins and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 coins. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

Buying and Selling FTX Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.