Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Prices IPO at $17.00-$19.00 Per Share (YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) plans to raise $1.5 billion in an IPO on Tuesday, June 22nd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 82,500,000 shares at a price of $17.00-$19.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. generated $395.5 million in revenue and had a net loss of $531.9 million. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a market-cap of $16.8 billion.

Morgan Stanley, CICC, Goldman Sachs, UBS Investment Bank, Huatai Securities, Citigroup, Nomura, China Renaissance and CLSA Limited acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Note: Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is known as China’s “Uber for Trucks,” a digital platform connecting shippers with truckers. The company is offering 82.5 million American Depositary Shares (ADS). Each ADS represents 20 Class A ordinary shares. The IPO of 82.5 million ADS works out to 1.65 billion Class A ordinary shares, according to the prospectus. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (FTA) filed confidentially for an IPO with the SEC on Feb. 11, 2021. This company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Revenue of $395.5 million and a net loss of $531.9 million are for 2020 in U.S. dollars, according to the prospectus. Full Truck Alliance also said it recorded non-GAAP adjusted net income of US$43.1 million in 2020. From the prospectus: Our mission is to make logistics better. We are shaping the future of logistics with technology. Logistics is the lifeblood of our economy, powering the movement of goods and connecting the engines of production and consumption. We aspire to revolutionize logistics, improve efficiency across the value chain and reduce carbon footprint for our planet. Full Truck Alliance, or FTA, is the world’s largest digital freight platform by gross transaction value, or GTV, in 2020, according to the CIC Report. We have transformed China’s road transportation industry by pioneering a digital, standardized and smart logistics infrastructure across the value chain. Our platform connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights and types. We have built a vibrant ecosystem of millions of shippers and truckers. In March 2021, approximately 1.4 million shippers posted shipping orders on our platform. In 2020, we facilitated 71.7 million fulfilled orders with GTV of RMB173.8 billion (US$26.6 billion), and over 2.8 million truckers fulfilled shipping orders on our platform. Approximately 20% of all China’s heavy-duty and medium-duty truckers fulfilled shipping orders on our platform in 2020, according to the CIC Report. In the first quarter of 2021, we facilitated 22.1 million fulfilled orders with GTV of RMB51.5 billion (US$7.9 billion), representing 170.2% and 108.0% year-over-year growth, respectively. China has the world’s largest road transportation market with a market size of RMB6.2 trillion (US$951.5 billion) in 2020, according to the CIC Report. The transportation of full-truckload, or FTL, and less-than-truckload, or LTL, shipments, makes up a majority of the road transportation market in China, amounting to RMB5.3 trillion (US$816.7 billion) in 2020 and expected to reach RMB6.5 trillion by 2025, according to the CIC Report. The road transportation industry in China is highly fragmented, complex and inefficient. Road shipments are primarily arranged on-demand, and information is highly asymmetric. There is a high degree of fragmentation among both shippers and truckers, with a large long-tail of shippers who are small and medium-sized enterprises, and truckers who are individual owner-operators. This is structurally different from the U.S., where shippers are concentrated and served by scaled incumbents. In China, the matching of shippers and truckers traditionally took place offline in remote logistics parks, where shipping orders were written on blackboards in a disorganized manner, with most of the negotiation process conducted over the phone or in person. The process typically involved layers of middlemen. Pricing was opaque. Yunmanman and Huochebang were founded in 2013 and 2011, respectively, and both companies rapidly grew to become leading digital freight platforms in China. The two companies merged to create FTA in 2017, establishing a nationwide road logistics network with significant economies of scale. “.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. was founded in 2017 and has 4059 employees. The company is located at No. 123 Kaifa Avenue, Economic and Technical Development Zone, Guiyang, Guizhou 550009, People’s Republic of China and can be reached via phone at +86-851-8384-2056.

