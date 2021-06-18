Fusible Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,045.00 (FUSII)

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Fusible coin can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00002560 BTC on popular exchanges. Fusible has a market capitalization of $377,329.08 and approximately $4,045.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fusible has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00059641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00136004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00182920 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.50 or 0.00880436 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,505.61 or 1.00032886 BTC.

About Fusible

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Fusible Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusible using one of the exchanges listed above.

