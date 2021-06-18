FY2022 EPS Estimates for NanoXplore Inc. (CVE:GRA) Lifted by Cormark

NanoXplore Inc. (CVE:GRA) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of NanoXplore in a research report issued on Thursday, June 17th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.08.

Several other research firms have also commented on GRA. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NanoXplore in a report on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James set a C$6.00 target price on NanoXplore and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

NanoXplore stock opened at C$3.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$546.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.06. NanoXplore has a 52 week low of C$1.43 and a 52 week high of C$4.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.83.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

