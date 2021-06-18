FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. Lowered by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($8.15) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($8.13).

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.44) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SAGE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. William Blair lowered Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.94.

SAGE opened at $55.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.43. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $37.49 and a 12-month high of $98.39.

In other news, Director James M. Frates bought 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,028.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.32 per share, with a total value of $495,616.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $37,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

