FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Lowered by Analyst

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 15th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($6.67) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($6.52). Wedbush also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($6.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.36) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.38) EPS.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAGE. TheStreet raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.94.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $55.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.43. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $98.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.02.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director James M. Frates bought 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.32 per share, with a total value of $495,616.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.