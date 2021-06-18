FYDcoin (FYD) Hits Market Cap of $796,395.40

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. FYDcoin has a market cap of $796,395.40 and $818.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. One FYDcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FYDcoin alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 57% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000035 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYDcoin (FYD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 573,060,668 coins and its circulating supply is 545,185,451 coins. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FYDcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FYDcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.