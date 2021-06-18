Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.15. Gaia shares last traded at $10.69, with a volume of 153,935 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

The stock has a market cap of $205.26 million, a PE ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.33.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Gaia had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 6.15%. Equities analysts predict that Gaia, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gaia by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,104,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after buying an additional 57,105 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Gaia by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its position in Gaia by 22.6% in the first quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 157,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

