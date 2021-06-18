Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.15. Gaia shares last traded at $10.69, with a volume of 153,935 shares traded.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.
The stock has a market cap of $205.26 million, a PE ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.33.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gaia by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,104,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after buying an additional 57,105 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Gaia by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its position in Gaia by 22.6% in the first quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 157,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.
Gaia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GAIA)
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
