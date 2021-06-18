Gala 24 Hour Volume Hits $338,156.00 (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 18th. Gala has a market capitalization of $64.61 million and approximately $338,156.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala coin can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Gala has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gala alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00059361 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00025002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $276.02 or 0.00741649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00083625 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00042762 BTC.

About Gala

Gala is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official website is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.