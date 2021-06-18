Gameswap (GSWAP) Price Down 15% This Week

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Gameswap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000856 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gameswap has a market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $103,149.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gameswap has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00059148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00024823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003871 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.16 or 0.00736916 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00043564 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00083038 BTC.

Gameswap Coin Profile

Gameswap (CRYPTO:GSWAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Buying and Selling Gameswap

