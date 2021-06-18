Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Short Interest Update

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the May 13th total of 2,240,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 957,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of GLPI traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,043. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $31.93 and a one year high of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.18.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 22.25%. Research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.68%.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,426.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.93.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

