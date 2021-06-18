Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Short Interest Up 18.2% in May

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,650,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the May 13th total of 11,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Gannett news, Director Theodore Peter Janulis acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $89,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 89,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,572.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gannett by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Gannett by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Gannett by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Gannett by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Gannett by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 149,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gannett stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.42. 2,675,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,891,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.79. Gannett has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $6.33.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $777.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.02 million. Gannett had a negative net margin of 22.65% and a negative return on equity of 24.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gannett will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GCI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Gannett in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.80 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gannett in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused Websites.

