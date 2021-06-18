Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Holdings Lifted by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 310.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 88,618 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.06% of Garmin worth $15,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRMN. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Garmin by 74.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $853,676.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615 in the last three months. 21.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $141.00 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $91.84 and a fifty-two week high of $145.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.14%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.50.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

