GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.30. GasLog Partners reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GasLog Partners.
GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $87.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.64 million.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in GasLog Partners by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GasLog Partners by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GasLog Partners stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,032. GasLog Partners has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $4.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $159.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.10%.
GasLog Partners Company Profile
GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.
