GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.30. GasLog Partners reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $87.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.64 million.

GLOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in GasLog Partners by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GasLog Partners by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GasLog Partners stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,032. GasLog Partners has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $4.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $159.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.10%.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

