GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $53.21

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$53.21 and traded as low as C$51.31. GDI Integrated Facility Services shares last traded at C$52.63, with a volume of 5,333 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cormark lifted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of C$741.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$53.21.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$392.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 2.0899998 EPS for the current year.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

