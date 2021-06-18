Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 8.94 ($0.12). Gemfields Group shares last traded at GBX 8.94 ($0.12), with a volume of 35,461 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Gemfields Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 16 ($0.21) price objective on the stock.

The company has a market cap of £104.45 million and a P/E ratio of -1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47.

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through seven segments: Zambia, Mozambique, Platinum Group Metals (PGMs), Steel Making Materials, Corporate, Faberge, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, as well as online; and traded auction activity.

