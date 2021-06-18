Genaro Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.24 Million (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Genaro Network has a total market cap of $6.24 million and approximately $403,461.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One Genaro Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0228 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00058627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00024217 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.82 or 0.00719335 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00042694 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00082587 BTC.

About Genaro Network

GNX is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,721,061 coins. Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

