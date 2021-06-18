General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stake Trimmed by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 232,687 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,192,540,000 after acquiring an additional 65,865,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,669,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,710,436,000 after buying an additional 1,942,160 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $714,522,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,688,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $442,332,000 after buying an additional 635,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,474,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $361,528,000 after buying an additional 313,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

GE opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.12 billion, a PE ratio of -28.26, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

