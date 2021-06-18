General Electric (NYSE:GE) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

General Electric (NYSE:GE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, July 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th.
General Electric has decreased its dividend payment by 95.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE:GE traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.79. 1,968,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,040,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.45. General Electric has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $112.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.26, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Citigroup started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.
General Electric Company Profile
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.
Further Reading: dividend yield calculator
Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.