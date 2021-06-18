General Electric (NYSE:GE) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

General Electric (NYSE:GE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, July 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th.

General Electric has decreased its dividend payment by 95.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.79. 1,968,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,040,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.45. General Electric has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $112.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.26, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Citigroup started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

