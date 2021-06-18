General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stake Increased by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $14,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,146 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,365,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,698,000 after purchasing an additional 430,745 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,948,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,019,000 after purchasing an additional 177,865 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.9% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,784,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,025,000 after acquiring an additional 124,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $385,851,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.23. The company had a trading volume of 42,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,453,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.56.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.09.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

