Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Stock Price Down 4.9% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $24.26 and last traded at $24.37. 4,623 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 566,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.62.

Specifically, CEO Geoff Mcdonough sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $351,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,184,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,561,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $42,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,284.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 311,749 shares of company stock worth $8,571,177. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GBIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generation Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.68.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

