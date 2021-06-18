Genesis Shards (GS) Price Hits $0.18

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Genesis Shards has a total market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $216,681.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded down 31% against the dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000497 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00059985 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00136257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.09 or 0.00184313 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000206 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $313.63 or 0.00874655 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,862.18 or 1.00012116 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

