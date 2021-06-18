Genesis Vision (GVT) Market Cap Tops $12.61 Million

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 18th. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $12.61 million and approximately $254,200.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. One Genesis Vision coin can now be bought for $2.85 or 0.00008013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Genesis Vision Coin Profile

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a coin. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

