GenesisX (XGS) Hits One Day Volume of $344.00

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded up 61.9% against the US dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. GenesisX has a total market cap of $76,637.26 and approximately $344.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About GenesisX

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,448,951 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

