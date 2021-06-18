Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 228.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,995 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.11% of Genpact worth $9,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,553,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,399,000 after purchasing an additional 30,672 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 119,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,679,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,634 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $3,119,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at $30,921,106.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,625 shares of company stock worth $9,638,944 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $44.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.40. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Genpact had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.57 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on G shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

