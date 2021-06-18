Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 99,332 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,401,784 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,332 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.67% of Expedia Group worth $412,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Expedia Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,619 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in Expedia Group by 228.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 605,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $104,274,000 after purchasing an additional 421,251 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its position in Expedia Group by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 59,296 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $165.92 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.75 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.76.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $11,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,458,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,931 shares of company stock valued at $20,699,263 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPE. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.83.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

