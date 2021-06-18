Ghost Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.40 Million (GHOST)

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 18th. During the last seven days, Ghost has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ghost has a market capitalization of $5.40 million and approximately $171,301.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ghost coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000914 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00059381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00024935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003905 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $262.64 or 0.00738372 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00043388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00083252 BTC.

About Ghost

Ghost (GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 16,624,416 coins. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Ghost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

