Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.09

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.09 and traded as high as $20.92. Gibson Energy shares last traded at $20.90, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Gibson Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins downgraded Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Gibson Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gibson Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 1.49.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 14.62%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

