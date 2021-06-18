Gifto 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $18.59 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Gifto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Gifto has traded 28% lower against the US dollar. Gifto has a market cap of $33.76 million and $18.59 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00059595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00025304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $268.20 or 0.00741488 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00043695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00082980 BTC.

Gifto Coin Profile

Gifto (GTO) is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

