Glaxis Capital Management LLC Sells 11,210 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,450 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 11,210 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 5.2% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 19.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $260.90 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $193.55 and a 52 week high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. UBS Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.70.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

