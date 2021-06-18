Global-e Online (GLBE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) recently:

6/7/2021 – Global-e Online is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Global-e Online is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Global-e Online is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Global-e Online is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Global-e Online is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Global-e Online is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Global-e Online is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLBE traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.59. 23,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,058. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $53.39.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

