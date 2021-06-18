Global Invacom Group (LON:GINV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.39

Global Invacom Group Limited (LON:GINV)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.39 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 7.40 ($0.10). Global Invacom Group shares last traded at GBX 7.40 ($0.10), with a volume of 312 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of £20.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57.

About Global Invacom Group (LON:GINV)

Global Invacom Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, design, and supply of integrated satellite communications equipment in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Satellite Communications and Contract Manufacturing segments.

