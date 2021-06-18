Global Ports (LON:GPH) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.00

Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 118 ($1.54), with a volume of 24588 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120.50 ($1.57).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 129.64. The company has a market cap of £74.14 million and a P/E ratio of -1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

