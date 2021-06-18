Global Social Chain (GSC) Price Down 23.5% Over Last Week

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Global Social Chain has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $102,579.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00059715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00024738 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.40 or 0.00736219 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00043397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00083003 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

GSC is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 584,249,230 coins. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

