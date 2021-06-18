Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Short Interest Update

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the May 13th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

KRMA stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.50. 14,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,393. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the first quarter worth $672,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter.

