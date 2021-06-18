GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Hits $0.0576 on Major Exchanges

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for $0.0576 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $31,432.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

