Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Short Interest Down 14.7% in May

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 764,400 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the May 13th total of 896,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 355,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

GL traded down $5.86 on Friday, hitting $92.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,855,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,480. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.14. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $69.47 and a 12-month high of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.05.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $1,394,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,112 shares in the company, valued at $78,126,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $3,134,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,739.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 205,000 shares of company stock worth $21,506,740. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 8,392.7% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,454,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,502 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,234,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1,690.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 274,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,478,000 after acquiring an additional 258,713 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 621,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,014,000 after acquiring an additional 250,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,233,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,851,000 after acquiring an additional 205,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.