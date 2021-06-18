Gnosis Hits Market Cap of $277.08 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Gnosis coin can currently be bought for approximately $184.16 or 0.00513682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gnosis has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Gnosis has a market cap of $277.08 million and $1.56 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00059468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00024970 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003861 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $264.78 or 0.00738579 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00043471 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00083092 BTC.

Gnosis Coin Profile

GNO is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Buying and Selling Gnosis

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

